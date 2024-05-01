Topsy-Turvy Weather Will Mark First Days Of May: 5-Day Forecast

Wednesday afternoon, May 1, has started off with patchy morning fog.

Clouds will break up in the afternoon, helping high temperatures range from the upper 60s to low 70s, according to National Weather Service.

Temps will be warmer farther west and cooler in the eastern parts of the region, where cloud cover will linger.

There will be mostly sunny skies on Thursday, May 2 with temperatures rising to around 80 degrees.

On Friday, May 3, there will be a mix of sun and clouds and cooler temps, with highs generally in the mid-60s.

Clouds will thicken Friday night and linger into Saturday, May 4.

There could be peeks of sun at times and the high temperature will be around 60 degrees.

Unsettled weather returns overnight with showers possible.

Sunday, May 5, will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with temps in the mid-50s and showers likely.

