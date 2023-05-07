Fair 71°

This East Hampton Beach Makes Top 50 Family Best In America, New Survey Say

A new survey has revealed that a Long Island beach is in the top 50 families would most likely want to visit this summer.

Sophie Grieser
According to Family Destinations Guide, East Hampton’s Amsterdam Beach State Park ranks number 19 out of 100 of the top beach destinations families wish to travel to this summer.

Family Destinations Guide polled 3,000 American families to compile its “100 Best Secret Beaches” list, which features only two other New York beaches.

Amsterdam Beach State Park, or Amsterdam Beach Preserve, spans nearly 200 acres of undeveloped land and is just east of Montauk.

Its natural shoreline provides stunning views of the water, and the park features a 2.6-mile loop hike (rated as ‘easy’ by AllTrails) down to the bluffs, making it a great place to spend a day with the family.

If planning to visit Amsterdam Beach Preserve, note there are no facilities - visitors will need to bring their own food, water, and tick spray.

To see the full list of Family Destination Guide’s favorite hidden beaches, click here

