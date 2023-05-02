'The Most Selfless. Genuine Man': Support Pours In For Late Port Jefferson Father, Husband

At just 39, Haralabos "Bobby" Gemelas died after a yearlong battle with an aggressive form of cancer, according to a GoFundMe launched by his sister-in-law, Jenna Licari.

He left behind his wife, Samantha, and baby daughter, Kalligrace, who is less than one year old.

His loss has left a hole in the hearts of not just his family members, but community members as well.

“It was such a privilege and honor to have known Bobby,” donor Steven Tanatra wrote, “May his memory live on forever.”

His journey started only six months after he and Samantha married and five months after the couple found out they were pregnant.

Gemelas was diagnosed with a rare form of Glioblastoma in his spine, an already-aggressive form of cancer that typically affects the brain.

As the cancer progressed, the birth of Kalligrace brought “so much happiness and hope for a brighter future,” Licari wrote. Even when he began to lose feeling in his leg and foot, “Bobby kept pushing.”

When the disease spread through spinal fluid to his brain, Gemelas and his family made the difficult decision to move to hospice care.

On Sunday, April 23, “Bobby left our world…his family was beside him and we believe that he is finally at peace.”

Now, Licari is hoping that her fundraiser will help her sister raise the couple’s daughter.

So far, the fundraiser has garnered huge amounts of support.

In the six days since the fundraiser was posted, hundreds of people have donated, totaling just over $60,000 for Samantha and Kalligrace Gemelas. Donations have come from loved ones, old acquaintances, and even strangers.

“I cannot imagine what your family is going through…I wish your family nothing but the best and I hope the good memories you shared with this beautiful, strong individual will last forever,” wrote Vincent Lee Mercado, who signed his comment as “a stranger who cares.”

Friend Michael Cantwell wrote, “Bobby was an unforgettable force. There are parts of me that I only know through our friendship.”

Port Jefferson restaurant Portside Bar & Grill hung a Greek flag in honor of Gemelas a few days after his death, according to a picture posted by the eatery on Facebook.

“Thank you for being a great friend and community man,” the post reads.

To donate to the GoFundMe, click here.

Additionally, the New York chapter of the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) organized a bingo event to raise further funds for Gemelas’ baby girl. The event will take place on Saturday, May 6. Tickets and more information can be found here.

