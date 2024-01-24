'The Hunted': New Documentary Follows Gilgo Beach Serial Murder Case

"Truth and Lies: The Hunted," slated to premiere at 9 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 25 on ABC, will be a two-hour episode following the timeline of the Gilgo Beach serial murder case, from Shannan Gilbert’s 2010 disappearance to Heuermann’s July 2023 arrest.

Earlier Report: Gilgo Beach Serial Murder Suspect To Be Charged In Connection To Fourth Case, Report Says

According to ABC News, the documentary will go in-depth chronicling the case, including previously uncovered allegations of police corruption and bias that slowed progress.

It will also look at how new technology eventually led officials to 59-year-old Heuermann, who was an architect who worked on Fifth Avenue in Manhattan and resided in Nassau County in the village of Massapequa Park when he was taken into custody.

In an effort to showcase the victim’s point of views, the documentary said it will also “dive deep into the subculture of sex work.”

Heuermann is currently accused of murdering four women: Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, Amber Lynn Costello, and Maureen Brainard-Barnes, whose murder he was formally charged with on Tuesday, Jan. 16.

He lived just miles away from the grassy area of Gilgo Beach in Babylon, Suffolk County, where 11 bodies have been found and five have been identified.

The time frame for the murders is from April 20, 1996, to Dec. 13, 2011.

"Truth and Lies: The Hunted" is part of the ABC News Investigation series “Truth and Lies.” It will also be available on the ABC app or website and on Hulu starting Friday, Jan. 26.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.