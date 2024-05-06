Light Rain Fog/Mist 46°

Teen Driving Impaired Crashes Stolen Car, Killing Woman In Centereach, Police Say

A teen's stolen joyride turned deadly after he was accused of driving under the influence and fleeing the scene of a crash that killed a woman on Long Island.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Joe Lombardi
The crash happened at around 9:10 p.m. Saturday, May 4 in Centereach.

The 16-year-old boy was driving a stolen 2008 Land Rover LR2 eastbound on Middle Country Road when he crashed the vehicle into the rear of a sedan being driven by a 73-year-old woman, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman was transported to Stony Brook University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Her identity has not yet been released.

A 50- 50-year-old man who was a passenger in the sedan was transported to the same hospital for treatment of serious injuries. 

The teen, who was not injured, attempted to flee the scene on foot but was apprehended by an off-duty Suffolk County Police officer.

Officers from the Selective Alcohol Fatality Enforcement Team (SAFE-T) charged the teen, who is not being identified due to his age, with:

  • Driving while ability impaired by drugs. 

Major Case Unit detectives charged him with:

  • Leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident,
  • Criminal possession of stolen property.

He was held overnight at the Sixth Precinct and was scheduled to be arraigned at the Youth Part of First District Court in Central Islip on Sunday, May 5.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to call the Major Case Unit at 631-852-6555.

