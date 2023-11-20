Swastika Found At Riverhead Middle School, Officials Say

The hateful symbol, which was found on a piece of artwork, has sparked an investigation into the incident, according to the district.

In a release to parents and students in the Riverhead School District, interim Superintendent Cheryl Pedisich announced on Friday, Nov. 17 that a swastika had been discovered at Riverhead Middle School.

Found by a group of students and a teacher, the symbol had been drawn on a piece of artwork hung in the school.

Pedisich claimed the district immediately opened an investigation into the incident.

“Any form of antisemitic or discriminatory symbols, speech, or actions are reprehensible and unacceptable in our schools and community,” she wrote. “We are steadfast in our development of fruitful learning environments where every student feels safe and respected and is taught to appreciate all religions, cultures, and backgrounds.”

In addition to an uptick across the district in programming, events, and lessons by the school district’s Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Committee over the upcoming weeks, Perdisich announced that Riverhead Middle School would have an additional assembly to address hate.

The assembly “is centered on teaching students how to treat others with dignity and respect, combat discriminatory actions and bullying, and embrace diversity,” she wrote.

Perdisich also included that new information will be shared with the community as it becomes available.

