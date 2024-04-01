Overcast 47°

Easter Sunday Sayville Residential Burglary: Suspect On Run

Two suspects are at large following an apparent targeted residential burglary on Long Island in which a person was shot.

 Photo Credit: Pixabay/fsHH
Joe Lombardi
Two masked men, one with a handgun, entered through an unlocked side door of the residence located on Greenbrier Lane at approximately 11:40 p.m. Sunday, March 31, Suffolk County Police said.

A small gathering was taking place inside, and the men stole cell phones, jewelry, and cash from the people in attendance. 

As the men were exiting through the side door, they encountered a man who was about to enter the house. 

The burglar with the handgun shot him twice before the men fled the scene, police said.

The gunshot victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

There were no other injuries. 

Detectives believe the house was targeted. 

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Fifth Squad at 631-854-8542 or Crime Stoppers at 800-220-TIPS. All calls will be kept confidential.

