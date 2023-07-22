Suspect Nabbed In Robbery Of Bank On Long Island

The robbery happened Thursday, July 13 at about 2:30 p.m. in Huntington Station.

That's when the suspect entered New York Community Bank/Roslyn Bank, located at 693 E. Jericho Turnpike, and passed a note threatening violence and demanding money.

The teller complied and the suspect fled on foot with proceeds.

Early in the afternoon on Friday, July 21, following an investigation by Major Case Unit detectives, Steven J. Reyes, age 35, of Huntington, was arrested and charged with robbery.

He was held overnight at the Suffolk County PD Third Precinct and was due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, July 22.

