Support For Lirr Engineer, Dad With Months To Live Swells

A year ago, at Rob Gallagher’s 40th birthday party, everything seemed normal – great, even.

“Rob was the vibrant, fun-loving family man ready for a good time, a laugh, and an occasional Krispy Kreme Doughnut,” wrote friend Heather DeSanto.

Just a few months later, though, things took a turn for the worse when Rob received a diagnosis of stage four colon cancer.

Through treatments, he continued working at his job as a locomotive engineer with the Long Island Railroad, which he has done for 15 years, and that his father had done before him, so that he can provide for his wife and five children, ranging in age from six to 19.

“Rob has always been the source of strength for his family, friends, and colleagues,” said DeSanto.

Now, according to a GoFundMe arranged for the family by DeSanto, Rob has been given a prognosis of three to six months to live.

“As a Railroad family our strength lies in unity,” she wrote. “It’s time to stand with our brother Rob and support his family as they navigate this next journey.”

DeSanto hopes that the community can gather enough financial support to allow Rob, his wife Christa, and their kids to “focus on creating cherished memories, finding love and peace, and not mounting bills and time-wasting burdens of financial stress.”

In the first three days the fundraiser was active, over 150 donors provided nearly $14,900, just shy of the campaign’s $15,000 goal and with no sign of slowing soon – proving that, as DeSanto hoped, “It is with great love, resilience, and unwavering spirit that we come together to support our LIRR brother Rob Gallagher and his family.”

The GoFundMe can be found here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.