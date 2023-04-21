Fair 47°

Stealing Smokes, Stacks: Have You Seen This Huntington Burglar?

Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole from a Long Island gas station.

Police are asking for help locating this man, who burglarized a Huntington gas station on Monday, March 13. Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department
Sophie Grieser
The incident occurred on Monday, March 13 at a Huntington gas station, according to police.

Authorities said that a man broke down the door of the Southdown Encore Station, located at 235 Wall Street, at approximately 2 a.m.

After stealing cash and cigarettes, the suspect fled on foot, heading southbound.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who may have information regarding this burglary is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers online at www.P3Tips.com, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

All tips will be kept confidential. 

