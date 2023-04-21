Stealing Smokes, Stacks: Have You Seen This Huntington Burglar?

The incident occurred on Monday, March 13 at a Huntington gas station, according to police.

Authorities said that a man broke down the door of the Southdown Encore Station, located at 235 Wall Street, at approximately 2 a.m.

After stealing cash and cigarettes, the suspect fled on foot, heading southbound.

The Suffolk County Crime Stoppers said it is offering a reward for information that leads to an arrest.

Anyone who may have information regarding this burglary is being asked to contact Crime Stoppers online at www.P3Tips.com, using the P3 Tips mobile app, or by calling 1-800-220-TIPS.

All tips will be kept confidential.

