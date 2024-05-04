Soggy Cinco De Mayo Will Be Followed By Big Change In Weather Pattern: 5-Day Forecast

The weekend won't be a complete washout with dry conditions throughout the day on Saturday, May 4.

It will be partly sunny before clouds increase later in the day. The high temperature will be in the low 60s.

Unsettled weather will arrive overnight with showers possible.

Sunday, May 5, will be mostly cloudy and cooler, with periods of rain and showers during the afternoon and evening.

It will be raw, with temperatures topping out in the mid-50s.

Warm air returns on Monday, May 6, with high temps in the low to mid-70s. It will be cloudy throughout the day, with a chance for morning showers.

Tuesday, May 7, will be partly sunny with a high temperature in the mid-70s.

The outlook for Wednesday, May 8 calls for mostly cloudy skies with showers possible during the day and at night.

The high temperature will be around 70 degrees.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

