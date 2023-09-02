Sobriety Checkpoint: 3 Charged In Overnight Detail At Huntington Station Intersection

It was conducted in Huntington Station at the LIRR parking lot at Route 110 and Church Street from 11 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1 until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2.

A total of 403 vehicles went through the checkpoint, according to Suffolk County Police, which was the lead agency involved in the detail.

The following were charged with two counts of driving while intoxicated:

Claudia Primavera-Murphy, age 61, of Huntington

Jonathan D. Commisso, age 30, of Huntington Station

Frank Arcarola, age 50, of Huntington Station

Arcarola was additionally charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance.

The three are due to be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday, Sept. 2.

The checkpoint was conducted by:

Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau,

Suffolk County Police Department Safe-T,

New York State Police

Suffolk County Sheriff’s Office.

Staff and volunteers for Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) attended and handed out educational fliers to motorists who were stopped at the checkpoint.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing Labor Day holiday weekend enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

