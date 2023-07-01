Sobriety Checkpoint: 3 Charged During Overnight Detail In Port Jefferson Station

Authorities conducted the operation in Port Jefferson Station at the corner of Route 112, at Hallock Avenue, from 11:40 p.m. Friday, June 30 until 2:30 a.m. Saturday, July 1.

A total of 414 vehicles went through the checkpoint, Suffolk Couty Police said.

The following were charged with driving while intoxicated:

Gabrielle Brewer, age 30, of Coram;

Jariel Felix-Benitez, age 30, of Farmingdale;

Matute Monjoya, age 41, of Mount Sinai.

The checkpoint was part of an ongoing enforcement crackdown targeting alcohol and drug-impaired driving.

The three people charged will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on Saturday.

The joint operation was conducted by officers from:

Suffolk County Police Department’s Highway Patrol Bureau,

New York State Police troopers,

Suffolk County deputy sheriffs.

