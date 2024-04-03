The stop occurred in Shirley around 1 a.m., Wednesday, April 3 on eastbound Sunrise Highway at Exit 58.

According to Suffolk County Police, Kaylyn Snyder, age 37, of Shirley was spotted driving a 2012 Jeep Liberty that did not have a rear license plate.

An investigation determined that Snyder has 52 license suspensions issued on 13 dates, police said.

Snyder was charged with aggravated unlicensed operation of a vehicle, a felony.

She will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip.

The Jeep was impounded.

