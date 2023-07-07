Fair 74°

Serious Crash: 23-Year-Old Critically Injured At Bay Shore Intersection

One person suffered critical injuries after a two-vehicle crash at a Long Island intersection.

5th Avenue and Dowsing Avenue in Bay Shore.
Joe Lombardi
It happened around 9:10 p.m. Thursday, July 6 in Bay Shore.

A 23-year-old Bay Shore man was operating a 2009 Suzuki motorcycle southbound on 5th Avenue when he drove into the driver’s side door of a 2003 Honda sedan traveling eastbound through the intersection at Dowsing Avenue, Suffolk County Police.

He was transported to South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore in critical condition. 

The driver of the Honda, a 20-year-old Bay Shore man, was transported to the same hospital to treat non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Suffolk County PD Third Squad at 631-854-8352.

