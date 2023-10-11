Fair 66°

Seen Him? Teen Missing For A Month Was Last Spotted In West Babylon

Police are asking for the community’s assistance in finding a teenager who went missing after last being seen on Long Island.

Spencer William, age 16, went missing on Wednesday, Sept. 6 after being seen in West Babylon, according to Suffolk County Police.
Sophie Grieser
Spencer William, age 16, was last seen on Wednesday, Sept. 6 in West Babylon, according to Suffolk County Police.

William was on Board Place before he disappeared, and may be in New York City, police said.

He is described as 5-foot-5 with brown hair and brown eyes. He weighs approximately 120 pounds.

A description of William’s clothing at the time of his disappearance was not provided.

Detectives urge anyone with information regarding William’s whereabouts to call 911 or contact the Suffolk County Police Department’s non-emergency number at 631-852-COPS (2677). 

