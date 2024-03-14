Seen Her? Missing Teen Last Seen In Huntington Station

Kathia Pleitez Mendez, age 16, was last seen on the morning of Wednesday, March 13 in Huntington Station, according to the New York State Missing Persons Clearinghouse.

Mendez was seen at 6:30 a.m. that morning on East 12th Street.

She is believed to be suicidal and in need of medical attention.

Mendez is 5-foot-5 and weighs approximately 130 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown curly hair with red highlights.

When she was last seen, Mendez wore a blue shirt, black pants, a black jacket, and black Air Jordan sneakers with a black backpack.

Additionally, she speaks mainly Spanish.

Anyone with information regarding Mendez’s whereabouts is urged to contact 911 or the Suffolk County Police Department at 631-854-8218.

