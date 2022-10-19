Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County

Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police.

The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington.

According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High School.

Police did not reveal the type of threat made.

Officers have been in contact with school officials and there will be an increased police presence at the school building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, police said.

This is the second threat made in the last month. A threat was made regarding the school on Snapchat on Sunday, Sept. 18.

That threat was traced to a person in England.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

