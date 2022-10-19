Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Man Accused Of Attempting To Fraudulently Withdraw $8,000 From Hampton Bays Bank
Schools

Threat Leads To Police Presence At High School In Suffolk County

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Extra police will be on hand at Walt Whitman High School in South Huntington due to a threat.
Extra police will be on hand at Walt Whitman High School in South Huntington due to a threat. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

Students at a Long Island school will find extra police officers on campus following a threat called into police.

The threat was called in to Suffolk County Police around 9 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 18 referencing a school in South Huntington.

According to police, the threat made referencing Walt Whitman High School.

Police did not reveal the type of threat made.

Officers have been in contact with school officials and there will be an increased police presence at the school building on Wednesday, Oct. 19, police said.

This is the second threat made in the last month. A threat was made regarding the school on Snapchat on Sunday, Sept. 18.

That threat was traced to a person in England.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.