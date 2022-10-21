Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School

A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school.

The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School.

According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not reveal where the fight took place.

School officials did not return phone calls addressing the incident,

Police are investigating the incident.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.