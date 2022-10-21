Contact Us
Fight Breaks Out Between Student, Teacher At Sachem North High School

Kathy Reakes
Sachem North High School
Sachem North High School Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A fight broke out between a student and a teacher at a Long Island high school.

The incident took place in Lake Ronkonkoma on Thursday, Oct. 20 at Sachem North High School.

According to the Suffolk County Police, it appears the student was the primary aggressor, but no charges have been filed at this time.

Police did not reveal where the fight took place.

School officials did not return phone calls addressing the incident, 

Police are investigating the incident.

