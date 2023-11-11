A Few Clouds 47°

Riverhead Pharmacy Burglar Prompts Investigation

Police are asking for the community’s help in locating a burglar who stole money from a Long Island CVS and ran off.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Unsplash via scottrodgerson
Sophie Grieser
The burglary happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Riverhead, according to the town’s police department.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., the man broke into the CVS Pharmacy located at 6221 Route 25A, setting off an alarm.

He grabbed an unspecified amount of money from the store and fled the scene.

No description of the burglar was provided, nor is it clear in which direction the man fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Riverhead Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call 631-727-4500, extension 312.

All calls will remain anonymous. 

