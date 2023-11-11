Riverhead Pharmacy Burglar Prompts Investigation

The burglary happened on Wednesday, Nov. 8 in Riverhead, according to the town’s police department.

At approximately 12:15 a.m., the man broke into the CVS Pharmacy located at 6221 Route 25A, setting off an alarm.

He grabbed an unspecified amount of money from the store and fled the scene.

No description of the burglar was provided, nor is it clear in which direction the man fled.

The investigation is ongoing.

Riverhead Police urge anyone with information regarding the incident to call 631-727-4500, extension 312.

All calls will remain anonymous.

