The incident occurred in Riverhead around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, at Osborn Avenue and Lincoln Street.

According to Riverhead Police, officers responded to a report of a 2006 Acura sedan driving at a high rate of speed, putting other drivers at risk.

Riverhead Police said Christian Alexander Hernandez Saenz, age 24, of Riverhead, first collided with a white 2015 Toyota Rav-4 that was traveling southbound on Osborn Avenue, causing extensive damage to both vehicles.

After the initial collision, Saenz continued driving westbound on Lincoln Street and collided with another vehicle, a 2007 BMW X5, which was parked and unoccupied on the side of the roadway on Lincoln Street, causing damage to the BMW and further damage to the Acura before colliding with trees and coming to a stop, just off the roadway on Lincoln Street, police said.

Saenz became entrapped in the vehicle and was extricated from the car by members of the Riverhead Fire Department.

The Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp was also notified and responded to the scene. Due to the extent of the injuries Saenz, he was transported to Stonybrook University Hospital by the Suffolk County Police Department Aviation Unit for treatment of what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries.

The female driver of the 2015 Toyota Rav-4 sustained what appeared to be minor injuries and was transported to Peconic Bay Medical Center for treatment by the Riverhead Volunteer Ambulance Corp.

Saenz was arrested and charged with the following:

Reckless endangerment

Reckless driving

Leaving the scene of an accident involving injury

Aggravated unlicensed

He was issued a desk appearance ticket while at Stonybrook University Hospital to appear in Riverhead Justice Court later and was released from custody.

The investigation remains ongoing at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Riverhead Police Department at 631-727-4500.

All calls will be kept confidential.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.