'Timeless' Montauk Beach House Hits Market At $20.5M

5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. 5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million.
5 Oceanview Terrace in Montauk can be had for $20.5 million. Photo Credit: Compass
It’s a lucky day for anyone with $20 million burning a hole in their pocket who happens to be in the market for a beach house on the East End of the Hamptons.

A “timeless beach house” with nearly 100 feet of direct ocean access in Montauk has been put up for sale with a $20.5 million price tag, according to realtor Compass.

The 2,300-square-foot residence includes four bedrooms, four and one-half bathrooms, and is located minutes away from town shops, dining, and amenities, listing agent Chris Coleman stated.

Inside the home is a “spacious” living room with a fireplace, double sliding doors overlooking the pool and ocean, as well as an eat-in kitchen, multiple guest bedrooms, adn a master suite that includes a private bathroom, and sliders directly to the pool deck.

The residence also features a private rooftop terrace, updated HVAC system, two-car garage, hot tub, and private staircase that leads to a bluff and down to the shoreline.

Sitting on one acre of land, the property will cost any potential buyer approximately $15,550 annually in taxes.

“Down a winding driveway and tucked off the road, this home seamlessly combines oceanfront living, privacy, and convenience,” the listing reads. “This is a rare opportunity to own in a premier Montauk location.”

The complete listing from Compass can be found here.

