Popular Eatery Announces Fourth Long Island Location, Now In Patchogue

ITA Kitchen, which has locations in Bay Shore, Garden City, and East Moriches, will open up its newest spot on Friday, Sept. 29, this time at 69 East Main Street, Patchogue.

The eatery, which offers a variety of options for brunch, dinner, desserts, and drinks, has amassed over 55 thousand Instagram followers and gone viral on social media multiple times for its decadent pasta dishes served up in a bowl made of chicken cutlets.

“[I] went here to try the viral pasta in a chicken cutlet bowl and was not disappointed,” wrote Yelp reviewer Elyse M. of Jamaica, NY.

Her burrata ravioli, served in the chicken bowl, was “Creamy, cheesy, crispy… the whole combo together was pure chef's kiss.”

In addition to the food, Elyse admired the “cute atmosphere,” saying she “will be back in the future.”

In addition to the popular pasta-and-chicken bowls (which can be served without the chicken, for those who prefer it that way), ITA Kitchen offers salads, chicken dishes, fish plates, and bunches of cold and hot appetizers.

A cocktail menu, filled to the brim with specialty drinks both for dinner, like the Rainbow Cookie Martini, and a separate list for brunch featuring creations such as the “Fruit Loop” or “Cinnamon Toast Crunch” drinks.

“Their food is not your traditional Italian but Italian with a flare,” wrote Yelp reviewer Maria C. of Bay Shore, who tried three different apps – including the baked clams, broccoli rabe and sausage egg rolls, and artichoke hearts oreganata, which she said she loved.

“I do try something new every time I'm there and haven't been disappointed yet,” she wrote.

One of the more unique experiences at ITA Kitchen may be its tableside mozzarella, where chefs handmake fresh, warm cheese right in front of diners’ eyes.

“If you question getting the table side mozzarella… please get it,” Christina K. of Los Angeles said in a review. “The people making it make it feel performative and exciting. It's also super delicious.”

If the appetizers and mains don’t leave you stuffed, ITA’s dessert menu is the perfect way to finish a meal.

Following along the theme of Italian food with flare, ITA’s desserts include peanut butter tiramisu, cannoli crumb cake, fried rainbow cookies, and more.

Dozens of Instagram users shared their excitement for the new Patchogue location on the company’s announcement post.

“Omg this is amazing news!!” one user wrote.

“Whaaaaaaaaaat…???” said another, user jfever122.

“Your food, ambiance, and staff are amazingly wonderful!!!”

The hours for the Patchogue location have not yet been announced; however, ITA Kitchen is open Tuesday through Sunday in Garden City and Bay Shore. The East Moriches location is open seven days a week and will close for the season starting Monday, Sept. 25.

