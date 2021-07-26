Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Nearby Towns

  • Nassau
    serves Glen Cove, Hempstead, Long Beach, North Hempstead & Oyster Bay
Breaking News: Man Struck, Killed While Changing Tire On LI Expressway
Politics

Where's Cuomo? Governor Has Not Been Since In Public Since AG Sex Harassment Probe Interview

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't held a COVID-19 briefing in more than a week.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo hasn't held a COVID-19 briefing in more than a week. Photo Credit: ny.gov

Some are questioning where Gov. Andrew Cuomo has been as he failed to make any public appearances this week after meeting with investigators from the New York Attorney General’s Office as the sexual harassment probe into him nears its conclusion.

Cuomo was scheduled to be questioned by outside lawyers in Albany on Saturday, July 17 following allegations by at least eight women who claim that he harassed or acted inappropriately with or around them.

However, since that interview, Cuomo, once the face of New York’s fight against COVID-19 turned pariah, has been radio silent, with no public appearances during the week, largely governing from behind the scenes.

Cuomo did sign some legislation into law and issued press releases, but it is unclear when Cuomo’s next public appearance will be made.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Suffolk Daily Voice!

Serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.