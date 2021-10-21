COVID-19: Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone Tests Positive

One of Long Island’s top elected officials has become the latest to become the victim of a breakthrough COVID-19 infection.

Despite being fully vaccinated, Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone announced that he has tested positive for the virus and is experiencing minor symptoms.

Bellone said that he will follow all recommended protocols for fully vaccinated people set forward by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) moving forward.

The County Executive said that he will quarantine at home for the next seven days, and that no one else in his house or on his staff has tested positive for the virus.

According to data from the state Department of Health, under 1 percent of fully vaccinated New Yorkers eligible for the vaccine have experienced a breakthrough infection, though they have been on the rise slightly in recent weeks.

“I am experiencing mild symptoms at this point but otherwise feel in good health and spirits," Bellone said. "I hope this serves as a reminder to all residents that while we are making incredible progress in the war against COVID-19, we are not done just yet.

"To that end, I encourage anyone who is eligible to receive their booster shot to do so."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.