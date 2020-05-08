COVID-19: Bill Would Allow Businesses To Perform Temperature Checks

Legislation has been introduced in New York that would allow businesses to take the temperatures of employees, customers, and vendors before entering their premises.

Sen. David Carlucci, who represents Rockland and Westchester counties, has proposed a bill that permits non-invasive temperature taking at business entryways and allows businesses to take corrective action to remove individuals with a temperature above 100.4 degrees Fahrenheit.

The bill also would ensure that affected customers have an alternate way to receive the products and services they require. Businesses that opt-in to the law will be required to post signs informing customers of the screening process.

“We must give our businesses every tool to protect their customers and employees,” Carlucci said. “Taking a person’s temperature before they enter an establishment is a simple way to identify a potential symptom of novel coronavirus (COVID-19) and help limit it’s spread.”

According to Carlucci, researchers have found fever to be one of the most common symptoms of COVID-19. According to a study at Wuhan University, fever presented in 99 percent of COVID-19 patients.

“People are taking extra precautions during this crisis, but they still need to go to the grocery store, the pharmacy, and the gas station,” he added. “We need to ensure that there are systems in place to keep residents even safer when out.”

