Young Woman, Man Killed In Apparent Murder-Suicide On Long Island, Police Say

Police on Long Island are investigating the homicide of a young woman and the self-inflicted gunshot death of a man in what may be an apparent murder/suicide.

The incidents took place around 8 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 15 at two locations in Uniondale, the Nassau County Police said.

According to detectives, officers responded to a call of shots fired on Laclede Avenue. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a 28-year-old woman lying in the street with gunshot wounds.

As a result of her injuries, she was pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

An investigation led officers to the Greenfield Cemetery located at 650 Nassau Road, which resulted in the discovery of a male, age 31, who suffered from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

He was also pronounced dead at the scene by a Nassau County Police Medic.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.