Woman Wanted For Stealing Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Know her?

Police investigators in Nassau County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted woman who allegedly stole from a Sunrise Highway shoe store earlier this year.

An alert was issued by detectives in the Seventh Squad for a woman who was caught on camera entering Famous Footwear in Massapequa at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, and allegedly stole multiple items without paying.

No identifying information on the suspect has been released by the police.

Detectives have requested that anyone with information regarding the woman or the shoplifting incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.