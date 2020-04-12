Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Wanted For Stealing Items From Long Island Store, Police Say

Zak Failla
A woman is wanted for allegedly stealing from Famous Footwear in Massapequa.
A woman is wanted for allegedly stealing from Famous Footwear in Massapequa. Photo Credit: NCPD

Know her?

Police investigators in Nassau County are seeking the public's assistance in identifying and locating a wanted woman who allegedly stole from a Sunrise Highway shoe store earlier this year.

An alert was issued by detectives in the Seventh Squad for a woman who was caught on camera entering Famous Footwear in Massapequa at approximately 2:10 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, and allegedly stole multiple items without paying.

No identifying information on the suspect has been released by the police.

Detectives have requested that anyone with information regarding the woman or the shoplifting incident to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS or 911.

