Breaking News: ID Released For Woman Struck, Killed By Car On Suffolk Roadway
Police & Fire

Woman Wanted For Punching Employee At Long Island Restaurant, Police Say

Joe Lombardi
This woman is at large after punching a Long Island restaurant employee, police say. Photo Credit: Nassau County Police

A woman is at large after punching a Long Island restaurant employee, police say.

Officers responded to a radio assignment of a fight in Baldwin at Flaming Grill Buffet at 1773 Grand Ave. on Friday, Jan. 8 at 5:10 p.m., Nassau County Police said.

Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old female employee had been punched in the face by a customer.

An investigation revealed that the victim was involved in a dispute with a large party of patrons dining in the restaurant over the payment of their bill, police said.

As the situation escalated, an unknown female suspect went behind the counter and punched the victim in the face, causing pain and swelling, said police.

She is approximately 5-feet tall, 150 pounds, 35 years of age, with long black and gray dreadlocks. She was wearing a black zippered top, light blue jeans, and sandals. (See photo above.)

Detectives request that if anyone has any information regarding the above crime to contact the Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS. All callers will remain anonymous.

