Breaking News: West Nile Virus Found In Mosquito In Suffolk County
Police & Fire

Woman Suffers Fractured Skull When Golf Cart Crashes Into Tree At Long Island Park

Zak Failla
Old Bethpage Restoration at 1303 Round Swamp Road
Old Bethpage Restoration at 1303 Round Swamp Road Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman had to be airlifted out of the Old Bethpage Restoration after suffering a skull fracture when the golf cart she was in crashed into a tree, police said.

A 25-year-old employee was operating a Nassau County Park golf cart at approximately 5:30 p.m. on the trails of the Old Bethpage Restoration on Round Swamp Road in Old Bethpage with a 25-year-old female employee as his passenger.

Police said that as two trails converged on the site, the utility cart left the trail and struck a tree, causing the passenger to suffer a fractured skull.

Nassau County Eighth Precinct Police officers responded along with the Nassau County Aviation Unit, which transported the woman by helicopter for treatment at a local hospital.

The woman was listed in serious but stable condition, police said on Friday, July 17. There were no other injuries reported.

The Service Utility Golf Cart has been impounded for a safety check. The investigation is ongoing.

