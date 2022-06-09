Woman Struck, Killed By Car On Greenlawn Roadway

A woman was killed after being struck by a car on a Long Island roadway overnight.

The crash happened around 12:35 a.m. Thursday, June 9 in Greenlawn.

The pedestrian was walking on Park Avenue, north of Hartland Avenue, when she was struck by a northbound 2012 Honda Accord, Suffolk County Police said.

The victim, a 33-year-old woman whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced dead at the scene by a physician assistant from the Office of the Suffolk County Medical Examiner, police said.

The driver of the Honda, a 32-year-old Brentwood man, was not injured.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Second Squad at 631-854-8252.

