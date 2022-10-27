Contact Us
Suffolk Daily Voice serves Babylon, Brookhaven, Huntington, Islip, North Fork, Riverhead, Smithtown & The Hamptons
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Report Cites 'Dramatic' Increase In Film, TV Productions Outside NYC
Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
The area of the serious crash.
The area of the serious crash. Photo Credit: Pixabay/diegoparra and Google Maps street view

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute.

The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side.

According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine Carroll, age 53, of Bethpage, was driving a 2015 Nissan near Exit 67, when her vehicle struck the rear of a 2016 Kenwood tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic for construction.

Carroll was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Frank Sicurella, age 52, of Port Jefferson Station, was not injured.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. The tractor-trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section. 

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.