Woman Seriously Injured In Crash On Long Island Expressway In Yaphank

A woman was seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash involving a tractor-trailer on the Long Island Expressway, which caused gridlock during the morning commute.

The crash took place in Yaphank around 5:20 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 27 on the westbound side.

According to the Suffolk County Police, Nassau County resident Josephine Carroll, age 53, of Bethpage, was driving a 2015 Nissan near Exit 67, when her vehicle struck the rear of a 2016 Kenwood tractor-trailer that was stopped in traffic for construction.

Carroll was transported by ambulance to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Frank Sicurella, age 52, of Port Jefferson Station, was not injured.

The Nissan was impounded for a safety check. The tractor-trailer was inspected at the scene by officers from the Motor Carrier Safety Section.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on the crash to contact the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

