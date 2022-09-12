Woman Seriously Injured After Car Overturns In Babylon Crash

Police are investigating a crash that left a woman seriously injured on Long Island.

It happened around 3 a.m. Monday, Sept. 12 in Suffolk County on the Southern State Parkway near Exit 37 in the town of Babylon.

Patricia Suarez, age 59, of Whitestone, Queens, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry eastbound when the vehicle overturned coming to rest on the driver’s side, New York State Police said.

Suarez was ejected from the vehicle and was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious internal injuries. She was the only occupant in the vehicle.

The crash is under investigation and state police investigators are asking for witnesses or anyone with any information to call 631-756-3300.

