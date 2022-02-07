Woman Seriously Injured After Car Crashes Into Suffolk County Bank

Two people were hospitalized - one in serious condition - after a driver accidentally hit the gas instead of the brake and crashed into a Long Island bank, police announced.

Suffolk County Police Department investigators are investigating after the car crashed into Bank of America on Sunrise Highway in Bay Shore at approximately 1:45 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 6.

Bay Shore resident Simone Sabine, age 82, was driving a 2004 Toyota Camry in the Bank of America parking lot on Sunday afternoon, police said, when she hit the wrong pedal, striking the bank building at 1:43 p.m.

A passenger in the vehicle, Bay Shore resident Monika Donnely, age 53, was transported by paramedics to South Shore University Hospital for treatment of serious physical injuries, police said, while Sabine was also treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation into the crash is ongoing. Anyone who may have witnessed it or has information has been asked to contact Suffolk County Police Third Squad detectives by calling (631) 854-8352.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.