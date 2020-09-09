Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Police & Fire

Woman Seriously Injured After Being Struck By SUV On Long Island

A 67-year-old woman suffered severe head injuries after she was struck by a car while crossing an intersection on Long Island.
The driver, a 59-year-old woman, was reportedly operating a 2013 Honda DRV, according to Nassau County Police, traveling Northbound on New Hyde Park Road in New Hyde Park at approximately 6:35 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 8. 

Police said that the victim was brought to a local hospital via ambulance while the driver waited for police at the scene.

According to detectives, an investigation into this incident is still ongoing.

