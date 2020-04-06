Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Posing As Healthcare Worker Wanted For Robbery At Long Island Residence

Zak Failla
An elderly woman was burglarized on Main Street in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps
An elderly woman was burglarized on Main Street in Farmingdale. Photo Credit: Pixabay

A woman posing as a healthcare professional robbed an elderly woman in her Long Island apartment, police said.

Detectives from the Nassau County Police Department are attempting to locate a woman who stole a pocketbook from an 87-year-old woman living in a Main Street apartment in Farmingdale over the weekend.

Police said that the suspect entered the woman’s apartment at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Saturday, April 4, stating that she’s “from Northwell,” before beginning to clean the 87-year-old woman’s apartment.

When the woman requested that the suspect stop cleaning and leave her apartment, she refused and proceeded to enter the bedroom unprompted. When the victim attempted to call 911, the suspect grabbed her wrists and pulled the phone away. The suspect then fled on foot in an unknown direction.

According to the police, after the incident, the elderly woman found that her pocketbook was missing.

The suspect has been described by investigators as being a white female who was wearing neutral-colored clothing with a surgical mask and latex gloves. No other identifying information has been provided by police.

Anyone with information regarding the robbery, or who thinks they may have been victimized by the same woman in similar incidents has been asked to contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-244-TIPS.

