Woman, Man Nabbed In Knifepoint Robbery At Long Island Dunkin Donuts

A woman and man allegedly robbed a Long Island Dunkin Donuts location at knifepoint, police said.

Nassau County Police investigators responded to Dunkin Donuts on Carman Avenue in Westbury at approximately 6:20 a.m. on Saturday, March 21 when an unknown man entered the location with a knife and demanded cash.

Police said that the man demanded cash, displayed a large knife, and a 30-year-old employee at Dunkin Donuts complied. The man then fled in a Honda Civic parked in the area after taking an undisclosed amount of money.

The investigation by Nassau County Police Robbery Squad detectives led to the arrest of Vincent Traficante, 34, and Marina Tsoukalis, 32, both of Hicksville, who were arrested on Tuesday, July 14.

Traficante and Tsoukalis are both charged with first-degree robbery. They are scheduled to be arraigned at First District Court in Mineola on Wednesday, July 15.

