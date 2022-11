A woman was killed during a domestic dispute on Long Island, and her son is under arrest, police said.

Officers responded to a domestic dispute between a mother and son on West 23rd St. in Deer Park at 7:05 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 16, the Suffolk County Police Department said.

Police have not yet released the identities and ages of the victim and her son.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Suffolk and receive free news updates.