Woman Killed In Long Island Expressway Crash In Suffolk

Police are investigating a single-vehicle crash that killed a woman overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 12:35 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 9 in Medford.

The 39-year-old was driving a 2010 Mercury Milan in the left lane of the westbound Long Island Expressway approaching Exit 65 when the vehicle veered across the roadway, spun around, and crashed into a wooded area, Suffolk County Police said.

The woman, whose name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, was transported to Long Island Community Hospital in Patchogue where she was pronounced dead, according to police.

A 40-year-old male passenger in the vehicle was transported to the same hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call the Sixth Squad at 631-854-8652.

