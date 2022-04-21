Woman Killed After Fire Breaks Out At West Babylon Home

Police are investigating a fatal overnight fire at a Long Island home.

The blaze broke out at about 9 p.m. Wednesday, April 20 in West Babylon.

After firefighters extinguished the fire at 225 Van Buren St., the body of an 82-year-old woman was found dead, Suffolk County Police said.

Her name is being withheld pending notification of next of kin, according to police.

A preliminary investigation has determined the cause of the fire to be non-criminal in nature, said police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

