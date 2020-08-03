Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Woman Dies In Apparent Long Island Drowning

A woman became distressed while swimming in Centre Island and died.
A woman became distressed while swimming in Centre Island and died. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A woman swimming off a Long Island shore died of an apparent drowning after suffering an episode, police said.

The Nassau County Police Department received a report at approximately 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 of a man and woman on a boat in need of assistance in Centre Island near Montecito Road.

According to police, while swimming in the water, the woman became distressed and required assistance. She was airlifted by a Nassau County Police Aviation unit and transported to an area hospital.

Police said that the woman was pronounced dead at 10:23 a.m. by a doctor. 

The investigation into the death is ongoing.

