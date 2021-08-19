Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Charged For Allegedly Stealing $50K From Residents At Suffolk County Facility

A 29-year-old woman was charged after police said she stole about $50,000 from the accounts of residents of a Long Island human service agency.

The Suffolk County Police Department reported that Jazzame Paranzino, of Shirley, was arrested at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 17.

SCPD said detectives began investigating in January after administrators at Catholic Health Maryhaven Center of Hope reported that an employee was stealing money from residents' personal accounts.

Police said Paranzino was a residence manager at the facility located at 1385 North Ocean Ave. in Medford. She is accused of stealing the funds from the accounts of 11 residents.

Police said Paranzino was charged with third-degree grand larceny. She is scheduled to be arraigned on Wednesday, Aug. 18.

