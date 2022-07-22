Contact Us
Police & Fire

Woman Charged After Ronkonkoma Massage Parlor Raid

Joe Lombardi
152 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Ronkonkoma.
152 Ronkonkoma Ave. in Ronkonkoma. Photo Credit: Photo by Max Fleischmann on Unsplash/Google Maps

A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located at 152 Ronkonkoma Ave., at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was charged with:

  • Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession,
  • Two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

Zhang was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Agencies involved in the operation were:

  • Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit, 
  • SCPD Fourth Squad detectives, 
  • SCPD Property Section officers, 
  • Brookhaven Fire Marshals 

The Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued six violations for fire code and building offenses.

