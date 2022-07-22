Woman Charged After Ronkonkoma Massage Parlor Raid

A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.
In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located at 152 Ronkonkoma Ave., at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21.
Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was charged with:
- Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession,
- Two counts of third-degree sex abuse.
Zhang was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.
Agencies involved in the operation were:
- Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit,
- SCPD Fourth Squad detectives,
- SCPD Property Section officers,
- Brookhaven Fire Marshals
The Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued six violations for fire code and building offenses.
