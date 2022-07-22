Woman Charged After Ronkonkoma Massage Parlor Raid

A woman has been charged after a raid at a Long Island massage parlor.

In response to numerous community complaints, authorities conducted the investigation at Loving Care Foot Spa in Ronkonkoma, located at 152 Ronkonkoma Ave., at around 4 p.m. Thursday, July 21.

Chunjuan Zhang, age 52, of Flushing, Queens was charged with:

Two counts of unauthorized practice of a profession,

Two counts of third-degree sex abuse.

Zhang was given an appearance ticket and will be arraigned at First District Court in Central Islip on a later date.

Agencies involved in the operation were:

Suffolk County Police Fourth Precinct Community Support Unit,

SCPD Fourth Squad detectives,

SCPD Property Section officers,

Brookhaven Fire Marshals

The Brookhaven Fire Marshal issued six violations for fire code and building offenses.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.