Wife Airlifted, Husband Injured After Single-Vehicle Mastic Crash

A husband and wife were both injured in a single-vehicle crash overnight on Long Island.

It happened around 9:55 p.m. Friday, June 24 in Mastic.

Justino Lopez, age 43, of Mastic, was operating a Kawasaki motorcycle with his wife as a passenger, heading northbound on Titmus Drive, when the vehicle crashed near Ardmour Drive, Suffolk County Police said.

Danielle Lopez, age 35, of Mastic, was airlifted to Stony Brook University Hospital for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Justino Lopez was transported to the same hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this crash to call the Seventh Squad at 631-852-8752.

