West Islip Man Found In Possession Of Child Pornography, Police Say

Nicole Valinote
Nicholas Pedagno
Nicholas Pedagno Photo Credit: Suffolk County Police Department

A 73-year-old Long Island man was arrested and accused of possessing child pornography.

Nicholas Pedagno, of West Islip, was arrested at about 5 p.m. on Monday, March 28, following an investigation, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.

SCPD said investigators found multiple accounts where Pedagno identified himself as a younger person in chat applications after searching his portable electronic device. 

The accounts were identified as:

  • Tumblr: NPEDAGNO@GMAIL.COM
  • Chat-Avenue: BUTTERFLY3615 and FUN666
  • Wickr: BUTTERFLY3615
  • Tik Tok: LISABUTTERFLY2
  • Twitter: LOVE361569
  • Instagram: LISASMITH9687
  • Telegram: BUTTERFLY3615

Pedagno was charged with possessing a sexual performance by a child, which is a felony, and he is set to be arraigned on Friday, April 15, SCPD said. 

Authorities asked anyone with information about the case or who believes they may be a victim of Pedagno to call the Computer Crimes Unit at 631-852-6279.

