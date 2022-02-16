West Babylon Man Shot, Killed Aboard LIRR Train In Suffolk County, Police Say

A Long Island man was shot and killed while onboard a train allegedly by a person he was traveling with.

The Suffolk County Police homicide squad and MTA Police Department are investigating the fatal shooting of Yusef Staine, age 20, of West Babylon, at the Ronkonkoma train station around 1:45 a.m., Wednesday, Feb. 16.

According to police, Staine was shot by a man he appeared to be traveling with while he was on board a westbound train parked at the Ronkonkoma Station.

The man fled the scene following the shooting, police said.

Staine was pronounced dead at the scene.

The shooting appears to be an isolated incident and no one else was injured, police added.

Detectives are asking anyone with information on this shooting to call the Homicide Squad at 631-852-6392 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-220-TIPS.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.