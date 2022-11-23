Contact Us
West Babylon Man Charged With DWI After Striking Parked Vehicle In Bridgehampton, Police Say

Montauk Highway near Butter Lane in Bridgehampton Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 39-year-old man was charged with driving while intoxicated after crashing into a parked vehicle on Long Island. 

Police responded to a report of a crash in Bridgehampton in the area of Montauk Highway and Butter Lane at about 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 22, the Southampton Town Police Department said.

Responding officers found that the driver, identified as Sean Ackerman, of West Babylon, drove under the influence of alcohol and crashed into the parked vehicle, police said.

Authorities said Ackerman was charged with operation while registration is suspended in addition to the DWI charge.

He was taken to Southampton Town Police Headquarters and held for morning arraignment, police reported.

