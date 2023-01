Officers responded after a vehicle crashed into a Salvation Army building on Long Island.

A vehicle struck the building, located at 319 Clay Pitts Road in East Northport, at about 9:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 19, the Suffolk County Police Department reported.

Police said no one was injured in the crash.

SCPD did not share the make and model of the vehicle involved in the crash.

