'Unruly' Passenger Breaks Glass Door Of Bus In Riverside, Police Say

A 43-year-old woman is facing a felony criminal mischief charge after police said she broke the door of a bus on Long Island.

The Southampton Town Police Department said officers responded to a bus stop in front of the County Center in Riverside at about 10:20 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Officers had received a report of an "unruly passenger" on a county bus who broke the glass door, police reported.

Police arrested Tina Hendrick, of Ridge, after an investigation, and she was charged with third-degree criminal mischief, authorities said.

