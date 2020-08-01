Two Women Shot, One Fatally, On Long Island

Two women were shot, one fatally, during an incident overnight on Long Island.

It happened just after midnight on Saturday, Aug. 1 in Hempstead.

Nassau County Police officers received multiple calls for shots fired through ‘ShotSpotter’ notification and responded to Martin Luther King Drive.

Upon arrival, officers found two women, ages 28 and 29, who had both been shot by an unknown individual. Both were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The 28-year old was pronounced dead by a hospital physician shortly after arriving at the hospital. The 29-year old is in stable condition. The investigation is ongoing.

Detectives request anyone with information on the homicide contact Nassau County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-244-TIPS or call 911. All callers will remain anonymous.

